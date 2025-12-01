iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK is Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,745 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $62,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 102.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJK opened at $97.37 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $99.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

