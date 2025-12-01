Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Hillenbrand Inc $HI

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 289.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,405 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after acquiring an additional 57,987 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 42,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,442 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $25,996,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $7,736,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $31.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.36 and a beta of 1.50. Hillenbrand Inc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.The firm had revenue of $652.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research cut Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

