Marten Transport, Ltd. $MRTN Shares Bought by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Marten Transport by 6.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Marten Transport by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Marten Transport by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRTN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Marten Transport Trading Down 0.8%

Marten Transport stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $829.87 million, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.