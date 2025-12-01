Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF $JPUS

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 356.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 58,775 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $3,261,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $125.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $101.63 and a 52-week high of $125.96.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

