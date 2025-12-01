Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Takes $6.68 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 250,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 2.8% of Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.91 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
