Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD Shares Sold by Valued Retirements Inc.

Valued Retirements Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF makes up 1.5% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYLD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,620.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SYLD opened at $69.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $76.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.92.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.4917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

