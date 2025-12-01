Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BKLN opened at $20.92 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

