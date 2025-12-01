Valued Retirements Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Valued Retirements Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,718.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,380,815 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,369 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,776,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,375,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VIG opened at $222.67 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $222.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.72. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.