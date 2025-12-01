iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY Shares Sold by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

EWY stock opened at $90.87 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $100.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

