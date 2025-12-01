Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE Shares Sold by Virtus Advisers LLC

Virtus Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $40,829,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after acquiring an additional 387,330 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1,755.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 237,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 224,232 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,912,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $13,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.85 per share, for a total transaction of $91,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 100,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,225,873.25. This trade represents a 1.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 508 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,931.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,181.07. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $92.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.11. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.79 and a twelve month high of $156.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $462.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATGE has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.