Virtus Advisers LLC Invests $97,000 in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. VestGen Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.0% during the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,920,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.2% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $462,218,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:ED opened at $100.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $104.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.