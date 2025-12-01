Virtus Advisers LLC Invests $79,000 in Turtle Beach Corporation $TBCH

Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBCH. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Turtle Beach in the second quarter worth approximately $22,608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,438,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,153,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach in the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turtle Beach during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TBCH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Turtle Beach in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Turtle Beach in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Turtle Beach from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Turtle Beach from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turtle Beach presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Turtle Beach Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ TBCH opened at $13.88 on Monday. Turtle Beach Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Turtle Beach had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 5.26%.The business had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter. Turtle Beach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turtle Beach Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

