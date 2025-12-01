Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIP stock opened at $111.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

