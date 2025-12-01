Virtus Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 10,700 Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the second quarter worth $96,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,991,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,528,000 after acquiring an additional 98,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,762,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,907,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RITM opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rithm Capital news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,317,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Zeiden sold 19,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $214,256.35. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

