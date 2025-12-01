Virtus Advisers LLC Sells 36,265 Shares of CareDx, Inc. $CDNA

Virtus Advisers LLC reduced its position in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,265 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CareDx by 392.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CareDx by 20.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Down 1.5%

CDNA stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $902.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.50. CareDx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. CareDx had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $100.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CareDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. William Blair started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CareDx from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CareDx

About CareDx

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.