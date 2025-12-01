Virtus Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 2,140 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $146.41 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $148.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 105.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,797. This trade represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

