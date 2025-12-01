Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $336.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.