iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,850 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 114,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,730 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,211 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,652,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SGOV opened at $100.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.