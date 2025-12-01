Sepio Capital LP Sells 48,592 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,592 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 280,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 110,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 759,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,400,000 after purchasing an additional 336,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI opened at $141.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.05. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $143.04.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

