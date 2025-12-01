Virtus Advisers LLC Takes $128,000 Position in Heico Corporation $HEI

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Heico during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Heico by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Heico by 17,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in shares of Heico by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Heico in the second quarter worth $66,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heico alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price objective on Heico in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Heico in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Heico to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $352.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $350.00 price target on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heico presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.62.

Heico Price Performance

Shares of Heico stock opened at $316.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. Heico Corporation has a one year low of $216.68 and a one year high of $338.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.69.

Insider Activity at Heico

In other news, Director Thomas M. Culligan purchased 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,547.90. This represents a 6.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $248.76 per share, for a total transaction of $99,504.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,785.56. This trade represents a 51.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 4,448 shares of company stock worth $1,086,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.