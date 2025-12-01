GE Aerospace $GE Holdings Raised by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustmark Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 32.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Leslie Global Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.9% in the second quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.6%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $298.27 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $314.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

