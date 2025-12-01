Sepio Capital LP Purchases 267 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 612.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 677,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWD opened at $209.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $210.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

