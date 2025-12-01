Virtus Advisers LLC Takes $3.48 Million Position in Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 483,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. Centerra Gold accounts for about 4.7% of Virtus Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Centerra Gold by 15.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 2.5%

CGAU stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $395.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.74 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

