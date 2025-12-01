Virtus Advisers LLC Invests $183,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Argus set a $212.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $180.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.35. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $219.98. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $18,015,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,534,477.59. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $626,942.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 144,153 shares of company stock worth $28,287,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

