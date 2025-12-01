Sepio Capital LP Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total value of $800,786.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,884.14. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $9,640,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,304,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,642,180.16. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,850 shares of company stock valued at $58,874,814. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.62.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $319.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $328.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

