State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 698,381 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,267,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,381 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $20,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Amcor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Amcor by 6.6% during the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMCR opened at $8.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Amcor PLC has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.70.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

