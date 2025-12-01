Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 28,720 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,720 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $51,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $135.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average of $150.50. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $227.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

