Markel Group Inc. $MKL Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $20,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,167,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,332,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 371,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,502,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 204,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $357,512,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Markel Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 146,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MKL opened at $2,080.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,966.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,958.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,621.89 and a 1-year high of $2,109.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.99%. Analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total transaction of $155,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,103.80. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

