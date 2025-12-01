Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,773,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 154,645 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.5% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,165,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $870.00 price objective (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.93.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of META stock opened at $647.48 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $683.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $706.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $1,590,690.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,962,956.64. This trade represents a 21.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $429,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,306. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,959 shares of company stock worth $26,759,811. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.