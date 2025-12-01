OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,394,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,885,603,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36,207.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,029 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $356.98 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $436.36. The company has a market capitalization of $355.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $474.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $353.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.60.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

