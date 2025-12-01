Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK Shares Acquired by M.D. Sass LLC

M.D. Sass LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares during the period. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C accounts for approximately 4.4% of M.D. Sass LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. M.D. Sass LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C worth $55,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 199.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.11.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $96.09 on Monday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $109.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $1,029,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,089.93. This represents a 34.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $89,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,456.20. The trade was a 33.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,225 shares of company stock valued at $20,643,122.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

