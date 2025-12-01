Trustmark Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Trustmark Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $166,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 213,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,472. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

