Trustmark Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $553,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 737,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,161,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 100,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 70.8% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 17,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB opened at $78.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. W.R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on WRB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.85.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

