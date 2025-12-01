Kinney Asset Management LLC Takes $18.51 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Kinney Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,508,000. Avantor accounts for about 24.9% of Kinney Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kinney Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Avantor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Avantor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Avantor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 83,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.38, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVTR. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,000. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

