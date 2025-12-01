Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Shares Sold by Trustmark Bank Trust Department

Trustmark Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,043.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 84,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,309.24. The trade was a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

