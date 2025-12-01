Prossimo Advisors LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Prossimo Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 86.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on American Tower in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.28.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $181.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 108.63%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

