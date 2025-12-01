Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Acquired by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 123.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $62.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $62.87.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

