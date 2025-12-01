Trustmark Bank Trust Department Has $672,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Trustmark Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $387.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.76 and its 200 day moving average is $332.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $238.73 and a 12-month high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

