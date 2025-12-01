Linde PLC $LIN Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,129 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.5% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Linde worth $195,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Linde by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.

Linde Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $410.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $406.09 and a 1 year high of $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $441.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.75.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.