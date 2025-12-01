Virtus Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 642 Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $872,307,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $650,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,202,016,000 after acquiring an additional 384,479 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 746,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,558,000 after purchasing an additional 245,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $87,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 85,614 shares of company stock worth $41,278,417 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $369.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.40 and a 12-month high of $503.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

