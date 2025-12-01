Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Shares Acquired by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,444 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $47.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.