VestGen Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMR

VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 586.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0516 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

