OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $173.73 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,674 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 1.4% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.19% of Duke Energy worth $173,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,656,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,087,000 after acquiring an additional 93,699 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 59,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,861,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,948 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank set a $137.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $123.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.20 and a 12 month high of $130.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.19.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.