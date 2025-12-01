Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Bought by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Shopify from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.69.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $158.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.18. The company has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

