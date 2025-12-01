Virtus Advisers LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Weibo Corporation $WB

Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Weibo makes up about 1.9% of Virtus Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Virtus Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Weibo at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 497.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 599,700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 28,999,900.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 290,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 289,999 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 484,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 192,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Weibo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weibo Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.13. Weibo Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $12.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on WB shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
