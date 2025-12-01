Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Accenture to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $250.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.16 and a 200 day moving average of $268.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

