VestGen Advisors LLC Reduces Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

VestGen Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,723,000 after purchasing an additional 565,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,458,766,000 after purchasing an additional 410,910 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $370,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $225.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.86. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $250.67. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $277.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,300.19. This trade represents a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

