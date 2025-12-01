VestGen Advisors LLC Acquires 2,678 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 1.3%

BAC stock opened at $53.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $392.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Ameriprise Financial upgraded shares of Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Get Our Latest Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.