West Family Investments Inc. Invests $237,000 in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Transdigm Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,952,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,252,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.06, for a total transaction of $40,801.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,369.48. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Lisman purchased 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,339.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,679.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,679.56. This represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,086 shares of company stock valued at $47,639,028. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,360.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,308.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,397.86. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.29.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

