West Family Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 7,986 Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.2% during the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research lowered Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $23.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.40%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.